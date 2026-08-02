Personnel from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Ilocos Norte 1st District Engineering Office conducted a cleanup operation along drainage channels in Barangay 2, Laoag City, behind Marcos Stadium, on 1 August.
The maintenance team removed garbage and other debris that had accumulated in the waterways as part of efforts to improve water flow and reduce the risk of flooding during heavy rains.
The cleanup focused on drainage canals that can become clogged with waste, causing water to back up and increasing the likelihood of flooding in nearby areas.
The activity forms part of the district engineering office's routine maintenance of drainage infrastructure, particularly during the rainy season, when efficient water flow is critical.
The DPWH regularly conducts similar clearing operations in flood-prone areas to keep drainage systems functional and minimize the impact of heavy rainfall on surrounding communities.