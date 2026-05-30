Maki weaves heartbreak, friendship, and hope into new chapter

“Para sa akin kasi, yellow and pink were the most intense forms of love I’ve experienced, so I wanted to connect them,” Maki shared. “In my music videos, there’s always a question left unanswered. The stories don’t always end the way people expect.”

The artist explained that the idea had been living in his imagination for years before finally becoming reality.

“Pinagtagpi-tagpi ko yung first idea na naisip ko from ‘Dilaw’ pa lang. I always felt that song needed a counterpart,” he said.

Beyond the storytelling, Maki also highlighted the importance of creative collaboration. He tapped close friends from the P-pop community to help bring his vision to life, including BINI member Maloi Ricalde and SB19’s Justin De Dios.

“I’m a big fan of P-pop, and I want to support my friends,” he said. “OPM is rising, and P-pop is playing a huge role in that growth.”

Maki praised Justin’s creativity and professionalism, describing him as someone who immediately understood the direction of the project.

“Justin is a very intelligent creative. He understood my ideas right away and was completely game for everything,” he said.

At the heart of “Habangbuhay Pansamantala” is a message many listeners can relate to—the feeling of loving someone while wondering if you only occupy a temporary place in their life.

“Feeling ko lahat tayo may ‘habangbuhay pansamantala’ moment,” Maki reflected. “We’ve all experienced being the second option at some point.”

Despite the song’s emotional weight, the singer said it ultimately carries a lesson about embracing the present.

“There’s no forever to everything. But whatever experience you have right now, enjoy it,” he said.

As Maki prepares for the international stops of his Kolorcoaster tour, he remains grateful for the support that has brought his music to a global audience.

“I’ve always waited for the day we could say OPM is going international,” he said. “And this is the era.”

For the artist, every song is another color added to an ever-growing canvas—one painted with heartbreak, hope, and the belief that even temporary moments can leave a lasting impact.