Akbayan Partylist Rep. Chel Diokno urged for national laws with penal provisions to be translated to native languages in order for all Filipinos to understand their rights as stated in legal statutes.

Diokno renewed his call for the measure as the country celebrates Buwan ng Wika in August, aiming to make amendments to the Administrative Code of 1987 by ordering for the translation of laws into the major languages throughout the Philippines such as Tagalog, Bisaya, Ilokano, and Cebuano.

The solon underscored that the translation was important as it enabled individuals facing legal issues to be aware of the protections that may be afforded to them in pursuit of justice.