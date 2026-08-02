Akbayan Partylist Rep. Chel Diokno urged for national laws with penal provisions to be translated to native languages in order for all Filipinos to understand their rights as stated in legal statutes.
Diokno renewed his call for the measure as the country celebrates Buwan ng Wika in August, aiming to make amendments to the Administrative Code of 1987 by ordering for the translation of laws into the major languages throughout the Philippines such as Tagalog, Bisaya, Ilokano, and Cebuano.
The solon underscored that the translation was important as it enabled individuals facing legal issues to be aware of the protections that may be afforded to them in pursuit of justice.
“Our laws should be accessible to every Filipino. If ordinary people cannot understand the law, how can they know and exercise the rights it guarantees,” he said.
“It is not just about translation but ensuring equal access to justice. No one should be left behind simply because they cannot understand the language of the law,” he added.
As an overseeing body when it came to the translation of the provisions, the Komisyong sa Wikang Filipino will be tasked with leading the effort.
The Presidential Communications Office, on the other hand, will be entrusted making the translations readily available through the Official Gazette.
Once enacted as a measure, the amendment would translate laws such as the Revised Penal Code, Labor Code, Anti-VAWC Act, Safe Spaces Act, and other important laws often discussed in prominent legal issues.
Diokno noted that other countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Timor-Leste had, for their part, translated their own laws into their native languages.
House Bill No. 3863 was first filed in August of 2025 and has remained pending under the House committee on Revision of Laws.