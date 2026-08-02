The Senate has drawn criticism after passing only two of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s 52 priority bills, compared with the House of Representatives, which has approved about half of the administration's legislative agenda over the same period.

Marcos likened the Senate's performance to a failing grade in school and attributed the chamber's low output to a series of leadership changes, noting that it underwent four leadership reshuffles in less than a year.

The 20th Congress opened in June last year with Francis "Chiz" Escudero as Senate president before Tito Sotto replaced him in September. Sotto later lost the Senate presidency to Alan Peter Cayetano in a surprise leadership change on 11 May, only for Cayetano to be replaced three weeks later by Gatchalian.

The Cayetano bloc subsequently staged a three-day boycott, protesting what it described as an unconstitutional leadership takeover by Gatchalian and his allies due to the alleged lack of a quorum.

The boycott stalled legislative work, including the passage of priority measures on final reading. The leadership changes also resulted in the reorganization of committee chairmanships, delaying investigations and deliberations on key legislation.

Political observers have also noted that the Senate's legislative agenda is expected to face further delays because of the ongoing impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, which could continue until November or even early next year.

Public dissatisfaction with the Senate has likewise increased, with a June survey showing 56 percent of respondents expressing dissatisfaction, up from 35 percent in March. Trust ratings also declined, with 73 percent saying their confidence in the institution had dropped following recent developments.

Marcos also criticized the Senate leadership for allowing the impeachment trial to overshadow its legislative work, warning that about P25 million in public funds is being spent daily while priority bills remain pending.

Gatchalian acknowledged that the political conflict has contributed to the Senate's weak legislative performance but urged Marcos to help advance the administration's priority measures instead of ridiculing the institution.

He said the Senate would prioritize economic and business-related measures amid slowing economic growth, elevated inflation, and continuing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Gatchalian added that the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) is scheduled to meet on Friday to finalize the administration's legislative priorities.

He also acknowledged that the impeachment trial could complicate the passage of the proposed 2027 General Appropriations Bill (GAB) because senators have only two days each week to conduct budget hearings while the trial is in session from Monday to Wednesday.

"The sooner we can finish the impeachment, the better because we can return to the legislative function of the Senate," Gatchalian said.