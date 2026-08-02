The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has extended its fuel discount program for jeepney and UV Express drivers until the end of August, with monthly reviews to determine whether the assistance should continue based on global fuel price movements.

"[The fuel discount] is again [extended for] one month. We will review it on a monthly basis so we can see the movement of fuel prices worldwide," LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza II said in an interview with Radyo Pilipinas on Sunday.