The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has extended its fuel discount program for jeepney and UV Express drivers until the end of August, with monthly reviews to determine whether the assistance should continue based on global fuel price movements.
"[The fuel discount] is again [extended for] one month. We will review it on a monthly basis so we can see the movement of fuel prices worldwide," LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza II said in an interview with Radyo Pilipinas on Sunday.
"This is another month. For the month of August, we are extended," he added.
Mendoza said the LTFRB will continue implementing the fuel discount program while expanding the number of participating gas stations offering the P10-per-liter discount.
The agency said nearly 100,000 public utility vehicles (PUVs) nationwide are benefiting from the program each day.
The fuel discount is available exclusively to jeepney and UV Express operators with franchises issued by the LTFRB.