Authorities seized approximately 57 grams of suspected shabu worth an estimated P387,600 and arrested two Regional Target High-Value Individuals (HVIs) during the implementation of a search warrant in Barangay Ayusan Norte, Vigan City.
The operation, led by the Vigan City Police Station (CPS) with assistance from the Provincial Intelligence Team (PIT)-Ilocos Sur, began at 6:25 p.m. on Aug. 1 and concluded at 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 2.
Arrested were a 39-year-old self-employed man and a 43-year-old street food vendor, both single and residents of Barangay Ayusan Norte. Police identified both as Regional Target High-Value Individuals under the government's anti-illegal drugs campaign.
The operation stemmed from the implementation of a search warrant for alleged violation of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court, First Judicial Region, Branch 20, Vigan City, on July 27, 2026.
Recovered during the search were eight transparent plastic sachets containing approximately 57 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated standard drug price of P387,600.
Police also confiscated various items believed to be linked to the illegal drug trade, including a weighing scale, empty plastic sachets, improvised scoops, aluminum foil, improvised glass and plastic sniffing tubes, lighters, spoons, pouches, paper bags, and other drug paraphernalia.
The arrested suspects and the seized items are now under the custody of the Vigan City Police Station for documentation and proper disposition before their turnover to the issuing court.
Charges for violating Republic Act No. 9165 are being prepared against the suspects.