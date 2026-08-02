Authorities seized approximately 57 grams of suspected shabu worth an estimated P387,600 and arrested two Regional Target High-Value Individuals (HVIs) during the implementation of a search warrant in Barangay Ayusan Norte, Vigan City.

The operation, led by the Vigan City Police Station (CPS) with assistance from the Provincial Intelligence Team (PIT)-Ilocos Sur, began at 6:25 p.m. on Aug. 1 and concluded at 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 2.

Arrested were a 39-year-old self-employed man and a 43-year-old street food vendor, both single and residents of Barangay Ayusan Norte. Police identified both as Regional Target High-Value Individuals under the government's anti-illegal drugs campaign.