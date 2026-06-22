Counseling, psychological aid extended to Tacloban victims

In a statement, the DSWD said its social workers have been coordinating with the local government unit and other agencies to help survivors, witnesses, and bereaved families cope with the emotional impact of the tragedy.

“In coordination with the local government unit and other concerned agencies, DSWD social workers have provided psychosocial support and psychological first aid to affected individuals to help them cope with trauma, grief, and distress during this difficult period,” the agency said.

The department also extended its condolences to the families of the three students who were killed in the incident.

“This tragic event has caused not only the loss of lives but also profound emotional pain for the families left behind, survivors, and witnesses,” the DSWD said.

The agency stressed its concern for children affected by the incident, emphasizing that every child deserves to grow up in a safe and nurturing environment.

“We are especially concerned about the impact on children, as every child deserves to grow up in a safe, secure, and nurturing environment where their rights and welfare are protected,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education Regional Office in Eastern Visayas said it is working closely with the DSWD and other concerned agencies to facilitate the delivery of psychosocial support and other forms of assistance to affected learners, teachers, and school personnel.

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting, which left three students dead and several others injured.