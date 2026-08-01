Five Filipino seafarers aboard the Antigua-flagged bulk carrier M/V Venturo were repatriated due to the ongoing attacks on ships in the Black Sea, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said on Saturday.
They arrived in Manila on Philippine Airlines flight PR301 at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City.
Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, together with DMW NCR Regional Director Falconi Millar and representatives from the Overseas Workers' Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Manila International Airport (MIAA) Medical Team, received the seafarers upon their arrival.
“Huwag ninyong isipin na nag-iisa kayo, nandito ang inyong gobyerno, ang DMW at ang OWWA, para tulungan kayong makabangon" Cacdac said.
The seafarers shared the difficulties they faced during the maritime security incident while navigating the Black Sea waters off Ukraine and expressed relief at their safe return to the Philippines.
“Masaya po kami na nakabalik kami ng maayos at matiwasay. Salamat po sa tulong na inyong ipinaabot sa amin” one of the seafarers said.
The DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) provided the seafarers with airport and financial assistance.
Representatives of their deploying licensed manning agency, Michaelmar Phils., Inc., also met the seafarers at the airport. The agency was represented by Mr. Jessie Moro and other officials.
Thirteen other crew members are expected to arrive in Manila on 01 August 2026 aboard Philippine Airlines flight PR311.
The DMW reminded licensed manning agencies and their accredited principals to observe required safety precautions and comply with established protocols for vessels carrying Filipino seafarers through the Black Sea.
The agency also directed the manning agency to have the seafarers undergo necessary physical and psychological checks and debriefing sessions.