Five Filipino seafarers aboard the Antigua-flagged bulk carrier M/V Venturo were repatriated due to the ongoing attacks on ships in the Black Sea, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said on Saturday.

They arrived in Manila on Philippine Airlines flight PR301 at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, together with DMW NCR Regional Director Falconi Millar and representatives from the Overseas Workers' Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Manila International Airport (MIAA) Medical Team, received the seafarers upon their arrival.