The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) urged the public to immediately dial the Unified 911 hotline during life-threatening emergencies, stressing that every second can mean the difference between life and death.

As the country's centralized emergency response system, Unified 911 connects callers to command centers, local government units (LGUs) and emergency responders, allowing medical assistance and other emergency services to be dispatched without delay.

Since its launch in 2025, medical emergencies have consistently ranked among the most frequently handled incidents by Unified 911, alongside fire suppression, search and rescue, and violence against women and children (VAWC) cases.