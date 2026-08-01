The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) urged the public to immediately dial the Unified 911 hotline during life-threatening emergencies, stressing that every second can mean the difference between life and death.
As the country's centralized emergency response system, Unified 911 connects callers to command centers, local government units (LGUs) and emergency responders, allowing medical assistance and other emergency services to be dispatched without delay.
Since its launch in 2025, medical emergencies have consistently ranked among the most frequently handled incidents by Unified 911, alongside fire suppression, search and rescue, and violence against women and children (VAWC) cases.
In Pasig City, an immunocompromised patient suffering from vomiting, cold sweats and body aches was reported through the hotline for ambulance assistance. Because the patient had a history of stroke and hypertension, responders acted immediately to transport the patient safely to the nearest medical facility.
In Iligan City, a caller sought urgent assistance for a 68-year-old man who was showing signs of a stroke, leaving him weak and unresponsive. Within minutes, a barangay ambulance with medical personnel arrived to administer first aid before transporting the patient for further treatment.
Meanwhile, in Parañaque City, a pregnant woman who slipped and fell called Unified 911 out of concern for her unborn child. Through the coordination of the National Call Center and the local emergency response unit, barangay responders were immediately dispatched to provide medical evaluation and assistance.
The DILG said the incidents highlight the importance of prompt reporting, seamless coordination and rapid emergency response through Unified 911, which can lead to timely, life-saving interventions.
The department reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the country's emergency response system by ensuring that no time is lost between a distress call and the arrival of responders, in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive to build a faster, more responsive and more reliable national emergency response system.