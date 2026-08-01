"I am reporting that there is one more who died. So three of our countrymen have already died in the northern Black Sea attacks," Cacdac said during a news forum in Quezon City.

The DMW chief said he has visited the families of the slain seafarers to extend the government's sympathies and provide assistance.

Based on DMW data, at least 17 commercial vessels manned by 236 Filipino seafarers have been affected by recent drone and missile strikes near Ukrainian ports.

Cacdac said 89 Filipinos, including nine of the injured, have since returned home, while government repatriation efforts remain ongoing.

"We have issued an advisory to manning agencies and ship owners. There are three items in that advisory. One, for the seafarers, all seafarers in attacked ships, to be repatriated," he said.

The DMW has also directed ship owners and manning agencies to relocate Filipino seafarers in the northern Black Sea to safer areas.

Ship owners were likewise advised to refrain from deploying Filipino crew members to the northern Black Sea as fighting between Russia and Ukraine continues.

The DMW also reiterated its high-risk advisory for the Black Sea following the first reports of Filipino casualties.