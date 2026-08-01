Eleven Filipino seafarers — six crew members of MV INASE and five from MV VENTURO — have safely returned to the Philippines after their vessels were affected by drone attacks in Ukrainian waters.

The seafarers arrived on Friday, July 31, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), with some arriving aboard Cathay Pacific Flight CX939 at Terminal 3 and others aboard Philippine Airlines Flight PR301 at Terminal 1 in Pasay City.

Upon their arrival, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) provided airport assistance and Special Financial Assistance to help address their immediate needs as they begin reintegrating with their families.