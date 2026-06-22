Bong Go honors sports legends, draws inspiration from athletes

Speaking as guest speaker at the event, Go said Filipino athletes embody the determination and fighting spirit needed to overcome challenges.

"Life, just like sports, is an arena of immense challenges. Dadating ang mga pagkatalo, pagsubok, at mga sandali ng labis na pag-aalinlangan. Ngunit tulad ng ipinapakita ng ating mga bayani sa sports, ang tunay na kampeon sa bawat beses na nadadapa ay bumabangon, lumalaban, at nagpapatuloy," Go said.

The senator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Sports, paid tribute to the newest members of the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame and highlighted the achievements of Filipino athletes currently making waves on the international stage.

Among them was tennis sensation Alex Eala, who advanced to the semifinals of the Berlin Open after defeating top-ranked opponents.

"Naisip ko noon, isang Pilipina, tinalo ang ilan sa pinakamahusay na manlalaro sa mundo sa isang international competition. Sino ang mag-aakala na darating ang panahon na makikita na natin ito ngayon?" Go said.

He also cited NBA player Jordan Clarkson, who recently carried the Philippine flag during the New York Knicks' championship celebration.

"Proud rin po ako dahil nasama rin po natin si Jordan Clarkson sa Gilas Pilipinas. Sa mga sandaling iyon, napaisip po ako, ang layo na talaga ng narating ng ating bansa sa larangan ng sports," he added.

The latest batch of Hall of Fame inductees includes para powerlifting champion Adeline Dumapong-Ancheta, gymnast and taekwondo athlete Beatriz Lucero-Lhuillier, tennis player Cecil Mamiit, track star Isidro del Prado, basketball and football standout Eduardo Pacheco, Olympic boxing medalist Mansueto "Onyok" Velasco Jr., and basketball legend Ramon Fernandez.

Go said the recognition earned by the inductees reflects years of sacrifice, discipline, and dedication.

"Pinaghirapan ninyo yan, pinagpawisan ninyo yan, at dala-dala ninyo na yan hanggang sa pagtanda ninyo. Yung ginawa ninyo, karangalan para sa ating bayan," he said.

The senator also renewed his call for stronger grassroots sports development, citing measures he authored supporting the National Academy of Sports, the Philippine National Games, student-athletes, and para-athletes.

He emphasized the need to expand opportunities for young athletes, particularly in the Visayas and Mindanao, to help nurture the next generation of Filipino sports heroes.

The Philippine Sports Hall of Fame now has 54 honorees following the addition of the latest seven inductees.