Get into sports, stay away from drugs — Go

Go also expressed his gratitude to Councilor Mikey Belmonte for organizing the event and for continuing to promote sports programs and youth development initiatives in the community.

“I will continue supporting sports. If you organize tournaments in your barangays, I will support them. That is one way we can steer our youth away from harmful vices,” Go said.

Go likewise underscored the crucial role of athletic events in cultivating values commending the players for their dedication and discipline: “Win or lose, I am proud of everyone who plays with heart and genuine concern for the community.”

Bigger sports funding pushed

In the Senate, Go has consistently pushed for increased funding for sports programs to significantly improve Filipino athletes’ preparation, training, and competitive performance on the international stage, while launching effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts at the grassroots level.

He has likewise championed several legislative measures to institutionalize grassroots sports programs and support young athletes nationwide.

“Win or lose, I am proud of everyone who plays with heart and genuine concern for the community,” Go stated.

Go was referring to Republic Act 11470, which created the NAS, combining secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum and offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in both their sports and academic endeavors.

The senator likewise filed Senate Bill 171 in the 20th Congress, which seeks to regionalize the NAS.

In addition, he filed SBN 413, reiterating a proposal he had also filed in the previous Congress, seeking to institutionalize the Philippine National Games and establish it as a premier national platform for discovering, developing, and supporting Filipino athletic talent, particularly at the grassroots level.