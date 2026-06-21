A night full of stars: Legendary athletes enshrined as greatest ever

From Fernandez’s dominance on the basketball court, Velasco’s Olympic silver in boxing, and del Prado’s record‑breaking sprints, to Dumapong’s trailblazing Paralympic medal, Mamiit’s international tennis success, Lucero‑Lhuillier’s dual‑sport brilliance, and Pacheco’s rare versatility in football and basketball, the enshrinees embody the resilience, sacrifice, and triumph of the Filipino athlete.

The ceremony also marked the unveiling of the PSC House, a transformation from an old building into a modern hub for sports governance and heritage.

“Your achievements have transformed the national imagination,’’ PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, who is also the chairman of the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame, told the enshrinees.

“In the same spirit, we seek to do more than create beautiful spaces, we want to continue the work of transforming hearts and minds.”

Gregorio emphasized that the renovation was more than infrastructure, it was a tribute to the athletes themselves and the legacies they create.

“Amid all the troubles in the country and the world, it is this spirit of transformation that allows us to keep hoping. Let us honor legacy not only by remembering it, but by living it. We are very proud of you, honorees. Thank you so much. Thanks for fighting for us,” Gregorio added.

“Thank you for not giving up. Thank you for the heart and the passion. Just like the flag that you have worn so proudly, you are the shining stars and sun of the Philippine nation that will never grow dim. Long live the Filipino athlete.”

The PSC chief also highlighted the agency’s ongoing transformation, particularly the establishment of Regional Training Centers nationwide to decentralize opportunities for young athletes.

“We are changing the narrative. For too long, our system told young athletes from the provinces: kung gusto mong sumikat, lumuwas ka ng Maynila. Those days are over. We are doing this because we know the future is at the grassroots,” Gregorio said.

Some of the national sports association presidents representing the sports of the enshrinees joined the celebration, highlighting the institutional backbone behind each athlete’s journey.

Gracing the momentous occasion were Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association president Terry Capistrano, Philippine Football Federation president John Gutierrez, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Ricky Vargas, Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines president Marcus Manalo, and Philippine Tennis Association secretary general John Rey Tiangco.

Alongside Gregorio, the seven‑man selection committee was represented by Games and Amusement Board Chairman Atty. Francisco Rivera, Pilipinas Curling Federation Secretary General Jarryd Bello and Vovinam Federation of the Philippines Secretary General Jose “Jop” Malonzo.

Completing the committee were Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, Ayala Foundation’s Xavier Virata and MVP Sports Foundation president Al Panlilio.

The five‑man Review and Evaluation Committee was composed of veteran sports journalists: Quinito Henson, Al Mendoza, Ignacio Dee, Jun Lomibao and Dodo Catacutan.

The enshrinement of these seven icons serves as both a celebration of history and a call to action for the future.

As Gregorio noted, the PSC’s mission is not only to preserve memory but to build on it, ensuring that the next generation of Filipino athletes can dream, strive and succeed.

The ceremony closed with a standing ovation, as the honorees were hailed as “the shining stars and sun of the Philippine flag never to dim.”

The Philippine Sports Hall of Fame will welcome its next class of Filipino sports heroes in May 2028, honoring their outstanding contributions and achievements in Philippine sports.