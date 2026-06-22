3 students killed, 5 wounded in Tacloban school shooting

An initial report from Police Station 1 of the Tacloban City Police Office said authorities received a call regarding the shooting shortly after 9 a.m.

Police identified two suspects, both minors. One of them, a 15-year-old Grade 9 student, was arrested inside the school premises.

The second suspect initially escaped but was later taken into custody after reportedly expressing through the 911 emergency hotline his intention to surrender.

Tacloban City Police Office chief Col. Noel Getigan said one of the suspects admitted that he had been subjected to constant bullying in school.

However, Getigan stressed that all circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Videos circulating online showed scenes of panic inside the campus, with students screaming and crying as gunshots rang out. In one clip, terrified students could be heard repeatedly shouting "Mama! Mama!" while seeking safety.

The Department of Education Regional Office VIII expressed deep concern over the incident and its impact on learners, school personnel, and families.

In a statement, Regional Director Salustiano Jimenez said DepEd immediately coordinated with the Philippine National Police and school officials to ensure the safety and security of everyone on campus.

The agency also worked with the Department of Social Welfare and Development and other partner agencies to provide assistance and psychosocial support to affected students and personnel.

While the investigation remains ongoing, Jimenez urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information and to rely only on official statements from authorized agencies.

"The safety, security, and well-being of our learners and personnel remain our highest priority. DepEd Regional Office VIII is committed to providing the necessary support to the affected school community and to working closely with partner agencies to ensure that schools remain safe, secure, and conducive spaces for learning," the statement read.