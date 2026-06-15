2 dead, 3 hurt in Leyte ambush

TACLOBAN CITY — Two people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting incident in Barangay Salvacion, Albuera, Leyte, at around 7 a.m. on 15 June 2026.
The Leyte Police Provincial Office (LPPO) said the victims were onboard a Toyota Wigo and were traveling toward the Albuera town proper when they were shot by an unidentified suspect upon reaching the uphill portion of Barangay Salvacion.
Based on the initial report, the two fatalities sustained gunshot wounds to the head and neck, causing their deaths on the spot, while the three other victims suffered gunshot wounds to various parts of their bodies.
The three injured victims were immediately transported to Ormoc District Hospital in Ormoc City for medical treatment.
A composite team from the Albuera Municipal Police Station and members of a SWAT team immediately responded to the incident and secured the area.
Authorities also launched a hot-pursuit operation against the fleeing suspect, who reportedly escaped toward the mountainous area of the barangay.
LPPO director P/Col. Celerino Sacro said the identity of the suspect and the motive behind the attack remain under investigation.
Sacro said all efforts are being undertaken to identify, locate and arrest the perpetrator at the soonest possible time. He also encouraged the public to report any information that may assist authorities in the immediate resolution of the case.