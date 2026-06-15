2 dead, 3 hurt in Leyte ambush

TACLOBAN CITY — Two people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting incident in Barangay Salvacion, Albuera, Leyte, at around 7 a.m. on 15 June 2026.

The Leyte Police Provincial Office (LPPO) said the victims were onboard a Toyota Wigo and were traveling toward the Albuera town proper when they were shot by an unidentified suspect upon reaching the uphill portion of Barangay Salvacion.

Based on the initial report, the two fatalities sustained gunshot wounds to the head and neck, causing their deaths on the spot, while the three other victims suffered gunshot wounds to various parts of their bodies.