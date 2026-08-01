The operation resulted in the arrest of a male suspect and the confiscation of 236 master cases and 34 reams of alleged smuggled cigarettes with an estimated value of P15,384,200.00 or P130.00 per pack based on the lowest price monitored by the Department of Agriculture Region XI as of 30 July.

A report that reached PMGEN Robert AA Morico II, the Director of CIDG, stated that the arrested 35-year-old male suspect "Prin," who was caught while selling and trading, was in possession and control of the alleged smuggled cigarettes which allegedly came from Jolo, Sulu.

The confiscated cigarettes have no Graphic Health Warnings and BIR Excise Tax Stamps, and were NOT issued with any National Tobacco Administration (NTA) Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) and are considered as illicit or smuggled cigarette.

The CIDG Director emphasized that pursuant to Republic Act No. 12022 (Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act), the State protects government revenues, promotes fair trade, and safeguards consumers by preventing the smuggling, distribution, and sale of illicit tobacco products.

He also stressed that the State imposes severe sanctions on the nefarious acts of smuggling, hoarding, profiteering, and cartels of agricultural and fishery products as a self-preservation measure to shield itself from the manipulative scheme of economic saboteurs; protect the livelihood of our farmers; and protects the State from tax evaders and non-payors of duties; and ensure the soundness of the economy.