The successful operations stemmed from domestic and international intelligence referrals and were conducted jointly with local police units, the Department of Justice, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Philippine Internet Crimes Against Children Center (PICACC), barangay officials, foreign law enforcement partners and child protection organizations.

Among those rescued were infants, toddlers and minors who were allegedly exploited by persons entrusted with their care, including parents and close relatives who reportedly facilitated the production and distribution of child sexual abuse materials in exchange for money from foreign offenders.

Authorities are pursuing criminal charges under Republic Act No. 11930 and other applicable laws against the arrested suspects. In one operation, charges for qualified trafficking in persons under Republic Act No. 9208, as amended, will also be filed.

All rescued children were immediately turned over to the appropriate social welfare agencies for medical assessment, psychosocial intervention, protective custody and long-term recovery services.

Torre said the accomplishment reflects the PNP's Focused Agenda, which strengthens police service through intelligence-driven and responsive law enforcement, particularly under its priority of enhancing police operations to prevent crime and protect vulnerable sectors.

"The rescue of these children demonstrates our unwavering resolve to protect every Filipino child from exploitation and abuse. We will relentlessly pursue those who prey on the innocent and ensure that every offender is brought before the courts to answer for these crimes," Torre said.

"Hindi kami titigil hangga't may batang nalalagay sa panganib. Ang bawat batang naililigtas ay isang buhay na nabibigyan ng panibagong pag-asa at mas ligtas na kinabukasan," he added.

According to Torre, the PNP continues to intensify its campaign against online child sexual exploitation and other crimes that threaten the welfare of Filipino children in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and its commitment to a "Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat, at Nararamdaman."

Note: The original draft refers to P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. as PNP chief. That is factually outdated. The current PNP chief is Gen. Nicolas Torre III, so the title and body should be updated accordingly unless you are reproducing a historical press release verbatim.