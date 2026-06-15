Leyte highway shooting kills 2, injures 3

According to the Leyte Police Provincial Office, the two fatalities died at the scene from gunshot wounds to the head and neck. The three survivors, who sustained various gunshot wounds, were transported to Ormoc District Hospital for treatment.

A composite team of local police and SWAT members secured the area and launched a hot pursuit operation. Authorities said the unidentified suspect escaped toward the nearby mountains following the attack.

P/Col. Celerino Sacro, director of the Leyte police, said investigators have not yet determined a motive or the identity of the shooter.

“All efforts are being undertaken to identify, locate and arrest the perpetrator at the soonest possible time,” Sacro said. He urged the public to provide any information that could assist in the investigation.