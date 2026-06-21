Praying cop shot dead inside mosque in Madamba, Lanao del Sur

Responding police officers proceeded to the scene and found Sarangani inside the mosque with gunshot wounds.

The victim's relatives immediately took custody of his remains and buried him in accordance with local customs.

Authorities are conducting an investigation to identify the gunman and determine the motive behind the killing.

In a statement, the Madamba MPS paid tribute to the slain police officer.

“He served with courage, integrity, and selfless dedication. Behind the uniform was a brother, a father, and a friend who gave his all for the safety of others. His sacrifice will never be forgotten by this station and by the people he swore to serve,” the police station said.

“We extend our sincerest condolences to his family, loved ones, and all who knew him. We cannot imagine your pain. The entire PNP Madamba MPS stands with you. You are not alone in this loss. We offer our prayers, our support, and our commitment to honor his memory by continuing the work he started,” it added.