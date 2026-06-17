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Violent Muntinlupa standoff leaves armed man dead

POLICE investigators process the scene along the National Road in Barangay Putatan, Muntinlupa City, where an armed disturbance suspect was shot and killed Tuesday night. The suspect was shot by backup officers in self-defense after he allegedly struck a responding policeman in the head with a stone and advanced toward him with an improvised ice pick.
POLICE investigators process the scene along the National Road in Barangay Putatan, Muntinlupa City, where an armed disturbance suspect was shot and killed Tuesday night. The suspect was shot by backup officers in self-defense after he allegedly struck a responding policeman in the head with a stone and advanced toward him with an improvised ice pick.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of PNP National Capital Region Police Office
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An armed suspect died Tuesday night after a police officer shot him in self-defense during a violent confrontation that left another officer hospitalized.

The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. along the National Road in Barangay Putatan, Muntinlupa City.

POLICE investigators process the scene along the National Road in Barangay Putatan, Muntinlupa City, where an armed disturbance suspect was shot and killed Tuesday night. The suspect was shot by backup officers in self-defense after he allegedly struck a responding policeman in the head with a stone and advanced toward him with an improvised ice pick.
Armed man neutralized after attempting to stab Muntinlupa cop

According to police, mobile patrol personnel from Putatan Sub-Station 2 were flagged down by a resident reporting a man causing a disturbance and throwing stones in front of a nearby apartelle.

A responding patrol team arrived at the scene and requested backup. As a second mobile unit arrived, the suspect hurled a stone at the vehicle, shattering a side window and striking an officer in the head.

The suspect then brandished an improvised ice pick and advanced toward the injured officer, police said.

A member of the backup team fired his service weapon to stop the advance, hitting the suspect.

Despite his injuries, the suspect attempted to flee before officers restrained and arrested him. He was taken to the Ospital ng Muntinlupa, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Muntinlupa City incident
police self-defense shooting
Barangay Putatan
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