Violent Muntinlupa standoff leaves armed man dead

According to police, mobile patrol personnel from Putatan Sub-Station 2 were flagged down by a resident reporting a man causing a disturbance and throwing stones in front of a nearby apartelle.

A responding patrol team arrived at the scene and requested backup. As a second mobile unit arrived, the suspect hurled a stone at the vehicle, shattering a side window and striking an officer in the head.

The suspect then brandished an improvised ice pick and advanced toward the injured officer, police said.

A member of the backup team fired his service weapon to stop the advance, hitting the suspect.

Despite his injuries, the suspect attempted to flee before officers restrained and arrested him. He was taken to the Ospital ng Muntinlupa, where he was declared dead on arrival.