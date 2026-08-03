Typhoon Luis has displaced at least 6,316 families in the Bicol Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said Monday.

In its 6 a.m. situation report, the OCD said seven areas in the Zamboanga Peninsula remained flooded.

The agency has yet to release details on the number of evacuees and the extent of damage to homes and infrastructure.