Typhoon Luis has displaced at least 6,316 families in the Bicol Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said Monday.
In its 6 a.m. situation report, the OCD said seven areas in the Zamboanga Peninsula remained flooded.
The agency has yet to release details on the number of evacuees and the extent of damage to homes and infrastructure.
As of Monday morning, the OCD had not recorded any deaths, injuries or missing persons related to the weather disturbance.
Luis also disrupted sea travel, prompting the suspension of operations at nine ports in the Calabarzon and Bicol regions.
According to the OCD, 477 passengers, 47 rolling cargoes, and five vessels were stranded after nine sea trips were canceled due to rough sea conditions.
In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remained in effect over parts of Luzon as Luis slightly weakened while moving northwestward over the Philippine Sea east of Isabela.
PAGASA also warned that the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the National Capital Region could experience heavy rainfall this week due to the combined effects of Typhoon Luis and the southwest monsoon.