Praying cop shot dead inside mosque

A police officer was shot and killed while praying inside a mosque in Barangay Uya-an Proper on Saturday, local authorities said.
According to the Madamba Municipal Police Station, the victim was identified as Police Chief Master Sergeant Alioden Sarangani.
Sarangani was detailed at the Madamba police station and resided in Barangay Tungantungan in the neighboring town of Madalum, Lanao del Sur.
Initial investigation revealed that police received a report of a shooting incident in the area at approximately 7:42 p.m. Responding officers found Sarangani inside the mosque with multiple gunshot wounds.
Relatives immediately took the body of the victim from the scene and buried him.
The Madamba police station is conducting an investigation to identify the shooter and determine the motive behind the attack.
In a statement, the Madamba police station said Sarangani “served with courage, integrity and selfless dedication.
Behind the uniform was a brother, a father, and a friend who gave his all for the safety of others. His sacrifice will never be forgotten by this station and by the people he swore to serve.”
“We extend our sincerest condolences to his family, loved ones and all who knew him,” the station added. “We cannot imagine your pain. The entire PNP Madamba MPS stands with you. You are not alone in this loss. We offer our prayers, our support, and our commitment to honor his memory by continuing the work he started.”