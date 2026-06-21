Praying cop shot dead inside mosque

A police officer was shot and killed while praying inside a mosque in Barangay Uya-an Proper on Saturday, local authorities said.

According to the Madamba Municipal Police Station, the victim was identified as Police Chief Master Sergeant Alioden Sarangani.

Sarangani was detailed at the Madamba police station and resided in Barangay Tungantungan in the neighboring town of Madalum, Lanao del Sur.

Initial investigation revealed that police received a report of a shooting incident in the area at approximately 7:42 p.m. Responding officers found Sarangani inside the mosque with multiple gunshot wounds.