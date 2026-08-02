"We've had a shooting at the In-N-Out location that has resulted in fatalities," Hicks said during a press briefing. He did not provide an exact death toll, saying authorities were still notifying the victims' next of kin.

Hicks confirmed that the suspected gunman was among those who died.

"We believe that the threat to the community is over," he said. "The suspected shooter in this incident is deceased."

Several other victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities have not disclosed the extent of their injuries.

Police have yet to identify the suspect or determine a motive for the shooting.

Following the attack, authorities urged residents to avoid the area while officers secured the scene and conducted their investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.