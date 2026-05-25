Isabela fiesta shooting kills barangay captain, police officer

SANTO TOMAS — Four people were killed, including a local village chief and a police officer, and five others were wounded when unidentified gunmen opened fire during a community festival Sunday night, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 7:50 p.m. in front of a home in Barangay San Rafael Abajo, where a group had gathered for the local barangay fiesta, according to the Isabela Police Provincial Office.

Reports disclosed that the unidentified armed suspects suddenly opened fire on the crowd before fleeing the scene.

Two victims died instantly at the scene, while others were rushed to the Milagros Albano District Hospital in neighboring Cabagan, Isabela, where two more later died.