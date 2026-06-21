PNP readies security for 'White Ribbon Movement' rally

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the National Capital Region Police Office and other concerned units have been directed to conduct a comprehensive security assessment of the rally site and nearby critical infrastructure.

The move, he said, is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the guidance of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure public safety while respecting the constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

"While we respect the public's right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, the Philippine National Police will remain completely apolitical and focused solely on maintaining public order and safety during the scheduled June 28 mobilization," Nartatez said.

The White Ribbon Movement is being organized by religious and civil society groups led by the Interreligious Leaders Council for National Transformation. Organizers said the gathering aims to push for electoral reforms, stronger government accountability, and action against corruption and political dynasties.

Authorities expect participants from various faith-based organizations and civic groups to join the event.

Nartatez said police have already begun strategic security preparations and have instructed field units to exercise maximum tolerance while enforcing traffic management and public safety measures.

"Our priority is to ensure that the White Ribbon Movement march at the EDSA People Power Monument remains completely peaceful, prevents any form of lawlessness, and causes minimal disruption to the commuting public and nearby business establishments," he said.

The PNP leadership also ordered all operational units to strictly observe human rights-based policing protocols and implement the maximum tolerance policy throughout the event.