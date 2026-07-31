The directive supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s push, through the guidance of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to provide Filipino learners and teachers with a safe, secure, and peaceful environment conducive to education.

"Access to education must be matched by access to safety. The PNP will continue working with DepEd, LGUs, and community stakeholders to protect schools, secure education personnel, and promptly address security concerns in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas," Nartatez said.

President Marcos recently signed Republic Act No. 12321, or the Last Mile and GIDA Schools Act, which institutionalizes government support for public schools in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas and other underserved communities.

The law directs the Department of Education to implement a national program aimed at improving school infrastructure, learning resources, teacher support, health and feeding programs, water and sanitation facilities, electrification, computerization, and alternative learning delivery.

It also adopts a national school accessibility standard to help ensure that learners have access to a basic education school within walking distance whenever possible.

"Education should never be limited by distance or security concerns. The PNP will continue to do its part to keep schools and communities safe so that teachers can fulfill their mission and students can focus on learning with confidence," Nartatez said.

He added that the PNP will continue coordinating with the Department of Education, local government units, and other stakeholders to maintain peace and order in remote communities.