The inspection led to the discovery of approximately 500 sacks of suspected copper-bearing mineral ore with an estimated market value of P2.5 million.

No driver or claimant was found at the scene. Verification further showed that no travel permit or other required transport documents covering the mineral shipment could be presented.

Representatives from DENR 10–CENRO Iligan and the deputized MGB officer confirmed that the shipment consisted of suspected copper mineral ore.

The recovered mineral ore and the abandoned vehicle were inventoried in the presence of witnesses before being turned over to DENR 10–CENRO/MGB for proper documentation, custody, and disposition pending megascopic analysis and examination by the MGB.

"The recovery of this shipment highlights the PNP's commitment to stopping the illegal exploitation and transport of the country's natural resources. We will relentlessly pursue those responsible and ensure that environmental laws are fully enforced through close collaboration with our partner agencies," PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said.

"Ang likas na yaman ng ating bansa ay hindi dapat pagkakitaan sa ilegal na paraan. Sama-sama nating pangangalagaan ito at pananagutin ang sinumang lalabag sa batas," he added.

The PNP said its Focused Agenda serves as its strategic framework for organizational transformation, strengthening intelligence-driven law enforcement and inter-agency collaboration against organized and emerging criminal activities.

The police said the operation reflects the agenda's priority on enhanced police operations, reinforcing efforts to curb environmental crimes and other unlawful activities that threaten the nation's natural resources.

As the PNP intensifies its campaign against the illegal transport and smuggling of the country's natural resources under the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., it said it remains committed to its slogan, "Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat, at Nararamdaman."