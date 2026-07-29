Heredero was riding his motorcycle home after completing his SONA security assignment. He was declared dead on arrival at a hospital. A relative said the officer may have been exhausted after the extended deployment.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. expressed condolences to the family of the fallen officer and assured them that the organization would provide all assistance and benefits due to them.

"We mourn the untimely passing of our police officer, who served with dedication during the SONA security operations. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and we will ensure that they receive the assistance and benefits due to them," Nartatez said.

Initial reports showed the truck driver claimed he was unaware the motorcycle was beside his vehicle when the traffic light turned green. A delivery rider who witnessed the incident said Heredero appeared to be swerving before the collision.

The truck driver is now under the custody of the Caloocan City Police and is expected to face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property.

Nartatez ordered a full investigation into the incident, including the collection of CCTV footage, witness statements, and other evidence. He also directed the NCRPO to provide immediate assistance to Heredero's family, including the processing of death benefits, financial aid, and psychosocial support.

The PNP chief also reminded police commanders to prioritize the welfare of personnel assigned to prolonged security operations.

"I thank every police officer who continues to serve despite the demands of the job. While our mission requires sacrifice, your safety and well-being remain a priority. I remind all commanders to look after the welfare of their personnel and ensure that operational readiness is matched with proper care for our officers," he said.

National Police Commission Commissioner Rafael Calinisan also extended his condolences, saying the tragedy highlights the need to ensure police officers return home safely after every mission.

He said NAPOLCOM has directed its offices to coordinate with the PNP and other government agencies to expedite the processing of benefits for Heredero's family.