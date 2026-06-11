PNP says security measures in place for Independence Day celebrations

He added that police forces will remain on alert, with standby units ready for immediate deployment in case of any contingency.

The PNP has intensified security preparations nationwide for flag-raising ceremonies, wreath-laying rites, parades, and cultural presentations to be held under the theme “Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan.”

Police regional offices have activated their respective security plans in coordination with local government units, event organizers, and partner agencies.

In Metro Manila, about 12,000 police personnel and force multipliers have been deployed. Security coverage is focused on Rizal Park, the Parada ng Kalayaan route, the Bonifacio Monument, the Mausoleo de los Veteranos de la Revolucion, the Pinaglabanan Memorial Shrine, the Malacañang area, and the vicinity of the U.S. Embassy.

Security measures are also in place around the Senate and the House of Representatives in coordination with their respective officials and security personnel, particularly in anticipation of possible protest actions related to the current political situation.

Torre said communication lines between the PNP and the Senate, as well as other government agencies involved in the June 12 activities, remain open.

“We are ready. We are continuously monitoring the situation, and we assure the Filipino people of the PNP’s presence and readiness as the country celebrates its Independence Day,” Torre said.