"These incidents are deeply concerning. Violence has no place in our schools or communities, and the PNP will pursue impartial and thorough investigations to deliver justice for the victims," Nartatez said.

The order came after a 52-year-old teacher in New Washington, Aklan, died from injuries sustained after he was allegedly punched several times by a 19-year-old man during an altercation at a gathering on 26 July.

Police said the victim fell from his motorcycle after the assault, hit the ground, lost consciousness, and later died in a hospital. The suspect remains in police custody.

In a separate incident, a 55-year-old teacher at Elizalde National High School in Maco, Davao de Oro, was allegedly assaulted on 27 July by two minor students after reprimanding one of them for wearing an earring in violation of school policy.

Investigators said one of the students allegedly attempted to punch the teacher before his brother joined the attack. The teacher sustained injuries, sought medical treatment, and filed a complaint.

The two minors were turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office, while the Department of Education launched a separate investigation.

Nartatez also directed police commanders to strengthen community policing by conducting dialogues with parents, students, teachers, and barangay officials to promote peaceful conflict resolution, encourage respect for educators, and prevent similar incidents.

"Teachers dedicate their lives to educating our youth. They should never have to fear for their safety. We in the PNP will continue working with schools and communities to help provide a safe environment where educators can perform their duties with confidence," Nartatez said.