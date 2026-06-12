PNP: Independence Day celebrations peaceful nationwide

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police units nationwide continued to monitor the situation in line with the directives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure public safety.

"As of this hour, the localized demonstrations and public assemblies being held across the country in observance of Independence Day have remained completely peaceful and orderly, with no major untoward incidents reported," Nartatez said.

The PNP earlier placed all police regional offices and national support units on full alert, deploying around 89,000 personnel to secure commemorative events, public assemblies, transportation hubs, tourist destinations and other areas expected to draw large crowds.

Nartatez also commended police commanders and personnel for implementing security plans while observing maximum tolerance and established crowd-management protocols, adding that the peaceful observance showed there is "no conflict between the exercise of people's rights and maintaining peace and order if we respect one another."