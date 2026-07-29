The LTO and the PNP-HPG immediately conducted an entrapment operation that led to the arrest of the two suspects who were later brought to Camp Crame for documentation and the filing of appropriate charges.

"There is no place for fixers and their accomplices in the LTO. We will continue to strengthen our operations against those who exploit the public," LTO Chief Markus Lacanilao said following his personal visit to the arrested women.

"We encourage all motorists to transact only with official LTO offices and immediately report anyone offering illegal services so that appropriate action can be taken immediately," he added.

Meanwhile, the agency reminded the public not to transact with fixers or individuals who promise to expedite the processing of documents in exchange for additional payment.

The LTO said it is strengthening its continued coordination with other law enforcement agencies to completely eliminate the operations of fixers and uphold the integrity, credibility, and transparency of its services.