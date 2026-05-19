PNP penalizes 1,191 personnel in internal cleansing drive

Records from the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management showed that the penalties included dismissal from service, suspension, demotion, forfeiture of salary, restriction, reprimand, and withholding of privileges, depending on the gravity of the offense and in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

Of the total number, 551 personnel were suspended, 353 were dismissed from service, 176 were penalized with forfeiture of salary, 63 were demoted, 23 were reprimanded, 20 were subjected to withholding of privileges, and five were placed under restriction.

PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. reiterated the organization’s zero-tolerance policy against misconduct, corruption, and other violations committed by police personnel.

“Patuloy nating pinaiigting ang internal cleansing program ng PNP upang matiyak na ang mga pulis na lumalabag sa batas at sa ating mga alituntunin ay naaaksyunan nang naaayon sa due process. Mahalagang mapanatili natin ang tiwala ng publiko sa pamamagitan ng isang disiplinado at propesyonal na hanay ng kapulisan,” Nartatez said.

He emphasized that disciplinary actions are implemented regardless of rank or position as part of efforts to strengthen organizational discipline and public trust.

Separate records from the DIDM also showed that from 26 August 2025 to 6 May 2026, a total of 1,108 personnel were dismissed from service under the intensified internal cleansing program.

The dismissed personnel included 1,020 Police Non-Commissioned Officers, 52 Police Commissioned Officers, and 36 Non-Uniformed Personnel.

The PNP assured the public that it would continue enforcing disciplinary measures fairly and consistently in line with its campaign for a more professional, accountable, and service-oriented police force under the “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas” program.