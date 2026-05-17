PNP execs told: Fast-track police misconduct cases

Nartatez explained that safeguarding rights within the service remains crucial to achieving institutional reform, in line with directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to maintain integrity and professionalism in the police force.

“Transparency and due process are not mutually exclusive; they are the dual pillars of true administrative justice,” Nartatez said.

“While the public has every right to be informed about how we handle erring personnel, our police officers also retain their constitutional right to a fair, impartial trial based on objective evidence, CCTV footage, and testimonies — not headlines and public clamor,” he added.

The police chief also stressed that public accountability should not override formal institutional procedures.

To address public demands for reform, Nartatez directed internal affairs units to fast-track pending administrative investigations against police personnel while continuing to secure due process.

“To our citizens, I assure you that the PNP does not tolerate abuse, and we are aggressively pursuing our internal cleansing program with strict accountability,” Nartatez said.

He also offered reassurance to the police force amid mounting scrutiny driven by social media and mobile technology.