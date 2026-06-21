Household help nabbed after stealing cash

Following the discovery of the theft, the complainant coordinated with local police and village officials. The joint effort allowed authorities to track and apprehend the suspect in neighboring Antipolo City.

During subsequent barangay proceedings, the suspect reportedly confessed to the theft. Investigators have recovered the victim’s mobile phone, and police operations are ongoing to retrieve the remaining stolen property.

The suspect remains in police custody as legal teams prepare inquest proceedings for qualified theft under Article 310 of the Revised Penal Code. The charge carries severe penalties due to the domestic relationship and the betrayal of the employer’s trust.

Following the incident, the NCRPO advised homeowners to adopt a proactive approach when hiring domestic staff.

Police officials recommended verifying a job applicant's identity by requiring at least two government-issued identification cards and cross-referencing them with official databases.

The regional police office also emphasized the importance of conducting thorough background checks by contacting former employers to confirm both employment history and personal character.