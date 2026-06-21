Police urge vigilance in hiring after QC theft incident

During subsequent barangay proceedings, the suspect reportedly confessed to the act. While the victim’s mobile phone has been recovered, active police operations are currently underway to retrieve the remaining stolen properties.

The suspect is now in police custody, and legal teams are preparing inquest proceedings for qualified theft under Article 310 of the Revised Penal Code. This charge carries severe penalties, reflecting the betrayal of the employer’s trust and the specific circumstances of the crime.

To enhance home security, the NCRPO advised homeowners to adopt a proactive approach in hiring employees to verify their identity by requiring them at least two government-issued IDs and cross-referencing them with official databases.

Beyond documentation, conducting thorough background checks by contacting former employers is a vital step in confirming both employment history and personal character.

Furthermore, maintaining a secure and up-to-date file for all household staff—including comprehensive emergency contact information and verifiable home addresses—is a critical administrative safeguard.

In the unfortunate event that a theft or breach of security occurs, homeowners are urged to contact the nearest police station immediately. Rapid reporting significantly increases the probability of both successful asset recovery and the swift apprehension of the suspect.