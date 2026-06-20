Sandbox continues advocacy theater with 'People, Places and Things'

The Sandbox Collective is continuing its advocacy-driven programming with a staged reading of Duncan Macmillan's critically acclaimed play People, Places and Things this August.
Directed by Sandbox Artistic Director Sab Jose, the reading centers on an actress whose life has spiraled out of control as she struggles with addiction, recovery and the search for meaning beyond escapism.
"Since our inception, advocacy theater has been at the heart of The Sandbox Collective's identity," Jose said. Following the company's recent production of Spring Awakening, she described People, Places and Things as part of Sandbox's commitment to fostering conversations around difficult but important issues.
First staged at London's National Theatre in 2015, Macmillan's play has earned international acclaim for its unflinching portrayal of addiction and rehabilitation.
Details on the cast, venue and ticket availability will be announced in the coming weeks.