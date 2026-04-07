ARC ICON 100 highlights Filipino architecture

Architecture has long served as a quiet expression of national identity, shaping how people live, gather and interact. A new initiative is now bringing that narrative into sharper focus by highlighting the country’s most compelling built spaces.
The Arc Circle Collective has launched ARC ICON 100, an effort to identify and celebrate one hundred architectural works across the Philippines that reflect the evolving spirit of Filipino design. The initiative seeks to elevate local architecture and make it more visible to the public, encouraging broader appreciation of the discipline and its role in nation-building.
Behind the project is a group of architects and industry leaders committed to strengthening the visibility of Philippine architecture. The Arc Circle Collective was founded by architects Danny Ko, Kenneth Uy, Richard Garcia, Ronnie Traballo and Rowland Agullana, with support from members and advisers Vincent Ng, Daniel Go and Jason Ang, alongside directors and officers Jim Justin Ang, Adriel Tan, Jotham Tsai, Saul Simon Tan and Danson Elvin Go.
The initiative took center stage through the ARC ICON Festival, a four-day event held at the SMX Convention Center in partnership with WorldBex, LaCISAP and the UAP Manila Metro Chapter. The festival gathered practitioners, educators and industry leaders through exhibitions, workshops and discussions exploring the evolving practice of Filipino architecture.
The opening day featured the Future Architects Design Competition, providing a platform for emerging talents to present their ideas. The ARC ICON Masterclass Series followed, with keynote presentations by architects Jorge Yulo and David Zaballero.
Sessions continued with LIKHA architects Froilan Hong, Nestor Mangio and Jose Mari Canizares, who led discussions on what defines iconic architecture. Other speakers, including William Ti, Ian Fulgar, and Jason and Nikki Buensalido, shared insights on how digital technologies are reshaping the design process.
A highlight of the festival was the ARC ICON 100 Exhibit, which showcased selected projects across the convention center for WorldBex attendees.
The third day culminated in the ARC ICON Awards, which gathered leading figures in the field. Hon. Bryan Poe Llamanzares attended as guest of honor and delivered a message emphasizing cooperation between legislation and the practice of architecture. Messages were also delivered by UAP national president Jonathan Manalad, PRB-ARC chairperson Robert Mirafuente and architect Mike Guerrero, underscoring the importance of collaboration within the industry.
Through ARC ICON 100, the Arc Circle Collective aims to present a diverse range of projects that demonstrate design excellence, cultural relevance and meaningful impact. Taken together, these works offer a snapshot of how Filipino architecture is being practiced today — and how it may continue to evolve.
As architecture reflects the story of a nation, the search for its icons also becomes a search for the ideas and aspirations shaping its future.