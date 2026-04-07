ARC ICON 100 highlights Filipino architecture

Behind the project is a group of architects and industry leaders committed to strengthening the visibility of Philippine architecture. The Arc Circle Collective was founded by architects Danny Ko, Kenneth Uy, Richard Garcia, Ronnie Traballo and Rowland Agullana, with support from members and advisers Vincent Ng, Daniel Go and Jason Ang, alongside directors and officers Jim Justin Ang, Adriel Tan, Jotham Tsai, Saul Simon Tan and Danson Elvin Go.

The initiative took center stage through the ARC ICON Festival, a four-day event held at the SMX Convention Center in partnership with WorldBex, LaCISAP and the UAP Manila Metro Chapter. The festival gathered practitioners, educators and industry leaders through exhibitions, workshops and discussions exploring the evolving practice of Filipino architecture.

The opening day featured the Future Architects Design Competition, providing a platform for emerging talents to present their ideas. The ARC ICON Masterclass Series followed, with keynote presentations by architects Jorge Yulo and David Zaballero.