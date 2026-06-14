The Sandbox Collective presents 'People, Places, and Things' this August

After the sold out run of Spring Awakening earlier this year, The Sandbox Collective just announced their second offering of their 12th season - Duncan Macmillan’s critically acclaimed play, People, Places, And Things. The show will be presented as a staged reading, to be directed by the company's Artistic Director, Sab Jose-Gregorio, with a strictly limited run this August.

Known for its visceral, unsparing look at addiction, recovery, and the intoxicating allure of escapism, the play centers on an actress' whose life has spun wildly out of control. The intimate stage reading will bring the raw, electric emotion of Macmillan’s brilliant dialogue to the absolute forefront, guided by Jose-Gregorio’s fresh directorial vision. This play also pushes forward Sandbox's thrust of bringing difficult, yet important, conversations to the stage. "Advocacy theater is at the heart of Sandbox's identity. Duncan Macmillan’s People, Places and Things continues our commitment to fostering understanding, and helping normalize discussions that matter most," she explains.



People, Places, And Things was first presented at The Dorfman Theatre, National Theatre London in 2015. Details regarding venue, casting, and ticket availability will be announced soon.