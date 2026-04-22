Dangerous precedent

For a while, that clarity felt refreshing.

Until the league itself blurred the line.

Because once the NBA granted an “Extraordinary Circumstances Exception” to Luka Doncic and Cade Cunningham, the rule stopped being absolute. And once a rule stops being absolute, it stops being a rule — and starts becoming a guideline.

Which brings us to the part the league can’t ignore.

Take Jaylen Brown for example.

Last season, Brown played 63 games — just two short of eligibility. He averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists for a 64-win Boston team, the best record in the league. Under the rule, he had no pathway. No appeal. No exception. He was automatically out of All-NBA consideration.

Technically, the “Extraordinary Circumstances” clause already existed in the CBA at the time. But it wasn’t clearly defined, tested, or visibly applied. There was no precedent. No proof that it could actually be used this way.

Today, there is, which means Brown’s case now looks different — not just unfortunate, but mistimed.

And the inconsistency is already showing.

Anthony Edwards also filed an appeal — and was denied, which raises the obvious question: what exactly qualifies as “extraordinary?”

Because now it’s not just about whether exceptions exist. It’s about how they’re applied — and how consistently.

From here on out, every star who finishes with 63 or 64 games, maybe even just 60, will have a case. Missed time because of injury? Appeal. Personal matters? Appeal. Situations once seen as routine absences can now be reframed.

This isn’t a loophole. It’s a doorway. And the moment it opened, it changed the stakes.

Because these awards don’t just define legacies — they influence livelihoods.

All-NBA selections are tied directly to supermax eligibility, contract escalators, and endorsement leverage. We’re talking about tens of millions of dollars. Which means every exception granted — or denied — is no longer just a basketball decision. It’s a financial one.

And financial decisions invite pressure.

Agents will push. Teams will lobby. Players will make their cases. What used to be a clear-cut rule is now something that can be argued and contested. That’s a dangerous shift.