Dimsum and then some

The employees had just wrapped up a six-day walkout that began in mid-April and successfully secured a new collective bargaining agreement, complete with a “no retaliatory action” clause on both sides.

Union insiders said the affected employees, particularly those assigned to the dimsum counters, are covered by the agreement and are legitimate members of the bargaining unit.

The union is now reaching out to labor mediators, accusing management of violating the newly signed agreement and vowing to hold company officials accountable. So much for the peaceful ending.