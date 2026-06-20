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Beyond the Gloss: Brut Collective’s Visceral Truth

The powerhouse trio of Reb Belleza, David Kaufman and Ron Lopez Davis commands the room with a deliberate, visceral defiance.
THE brotherhood of Ron Lopez Davis, Reb Belleza and David Kauffman.
THE brotherhood of Ron Lopez Davis, Reb Belleza and David Kauffman.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of J studio/the fifth
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The Brut Collective has successfully dismantled the predictable confines of the commercial art worldwith the debut of The Fifth, an uncompromising exhibition running until 27 June 2026, at J Studio inside the industrial, sub-cultural sanctuary of La Fuerza Compound in Makati.

Evoking the sartorial and structural philosophy of a well-tailored yet deconstructed masterpiece, the powerhouse trio of Reb Belleza, David Kaufman and Ron Lopez Davis commands the room with a deliberate, visceral defiance.

THE brotherhood of Ron Lopez Davis, Reb Belleza and David Kauffman.
All in the family: Aquilizans’ new masterpiece landscape at Artinformal

Their gathering is a carefully curated brotherhood of unvetted instinct, where heavy, tactile textures replace commercial gloss, and pure nonconformist grit serving as the ultimate aesthetic statement.

The exhibition functions as a cerebral, rugged monument to the human condition, challenging the viewer to find elegance within chaos. Visitors were enveloped in a high-contrast dialogue of form and force, where aggressive, kinetic abstract strokes violently collide with complex, layered multimedia mindscapes.

This brilliant juxtaposition sheds the superficiality of the mainstream to force a raw, deeply intelligent beauty into the light, cementing The Fifth as an essential, high-minded pilgrimage for the city’s authentic creative underground.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of J studio/the fifth

ANGE Gomez
ANGE GomezPHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of J studio/the fifth
ARCHIE Rodriguez and Ricky Daker.
ARCHIE Rodriguez and Ricky Daker.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of J studio/the fifth
FREDDIE Olbés and Mari Lou Prieto.
FREDDIE Olbés and Mari Lou Prieto.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of J studio/the fifth
ISABEL and Mark San Diego.
ISABEL and Mark San Diego.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of J studio/the fifth
MANDY Eduque, Cocoy Puyat and Leon Araneta.
MANDY Eduque, Cocoy Puyat and Leon Araneta.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of J studio/the fifth
ROBERT Velhagen, Dindi Gallardo and Hochi Abaya.
ROBERT Velhagen, Dindi Gallardo and Hochi Abaya.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of J studio/the fifth
MINNIE Osmeña, Evelyn Young and Gus Sibal.
MINNIE Osmeña, Evelyn Young and Gus Sibal.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of J studio/the fifth
MARITA de Leon, Amelita Intalan and Maribel Villarmia.
MARITA de Leon, Amelita Intalan and Maribel Villarmia.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of J studio/the fifth
MARKUS Jentes, Anamie Saenz and Tanya Escaler.
MARKUS Jentes, Anamie Saenz and Tanya Escaler.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of J studio/the fifth
MAITA Borromeo, Trixie Whyte, Michelle and Marie Davis.
MAITA Borromeo, Trixie Whyte, Michelle and Marie Davis.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of J studio/the fifth
RAMON Diaz, Agosto Albor, Christophe Lejeune and Hugo Bunzl.
RAMON Diaz, Agosto Albor, Christophe Lejeune and Hugo Bunzl.
MAITA Borromeo, Trixie Whyte, Michelle and Marie Davis.
MAITA Borromeo, Trixie Whyte, Michelle and Marie Davis.
Brut Collective
The Fifth exhibition
J Studio Makati
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