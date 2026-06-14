Vision for a Stronger Philippine Hospitality Industry

The Philippines has long been recognized for its warmth, friendliness and natural ability to make visitors feel welcome. But for Santiago “Santi” Elizalde, chairman of Fuego Hospitality Collective (FHC), the future of Philippine hospitality goes beyond good service — it requires a strategic blend of Filipino hospitality, international standards, and sustainable development.
In an interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s Pairfect with Dinah Ventura, Elizalde shared how his company is helping shape a more integrated and competitive hospitality sector while positioning the country to capitalize on growing tourism opportunities.
For Elizalde, hospitality is deeply ingrained in Filipino culture. It is one of the reasons Filipinos continue to excel in hotels, resorts, cruise lines and tourism-related businesses across the globe.
“Hospitality is an innate characteristic of every Filipino,” he said, noting that the country’s reputation for warmth and service has already been proven internationally.
He believes the Philippines is now in a strong position to bring that same level of service excellence home, particularly as more overseas Filipino workers with hospitality experience return to the country. These professionals bring with them global best practices and valuable industry knowledge that can help elevate local hospitality standards.
Rather than asking why the country has taken so long to reach this point, Elizalde sees the current moment as an opportunity to harness a generation of globally trained Filipino talent.
Fuego Hospitality Collective was created to address a gap Elizalde observed in the industry. While traditional management companies focused primarily on operating hotels and resorts, many property owners needed guidance long before a facility opened its doors.
“We wanted to provide fully integrated services,” Elizalde explained. “Owners often have properties but don’t know what to do with them.”
Through partnerships with consulting firms and hospitality experts, the company offers a single platform where owners can access the expertise needed to maximize the value of their assets.
One of Elizalde’s key messages is that successful hospitality projects begin with proper planning and stakeholder alignment.
Hospitality developments often involve a wide range of participants, including investors, consultants, designers, operators and service providers. Without a shared vision from the outset, projects can encounter costly delays and operational challenges.
According to Elizalde, understanding the target market is the foundation of every successful property. Once the market is identified, decisions about branding, design, amenities and operations become much clearer.
“The owner needs to know what they are getting into from the beginning,” he said. “Alignment makes everything easier moving forward.”
While Filipino hospitality is already world-renowned, Elizalde believes the industry can achieve even greater success through stronger operational systems and consistent standards.
FHC incorporates practices derived from internationally recognized hospitality brands, many of which its team members have worked with throughout their careers. By adopting proven systems while maintaining the personal touch that Filipinos are known for, the company aims to deliver world-class experiences.
“There’s no reason why we cannot adopt best practices that have already been proven to work,” he said.
The company currently manages a diverse portfolio that includes luxury destinations such as Anya Resort Tagaytay and Club Punta Fuego, as well as a group of budget hotels with a combined inventory of around 800 rooms.
This range gives FHC valuable insights into different market segments and traveler preferences.
One of the most significant shifts Elizalde sees in modern hospitality is the rise of wellness tourism.
Through Niyama Wellness, FHC is expanding beyond traditional spa offerings and helping properties create comprehensive wellness experiences that cater to evolving traveler expectations.
According to Elizalde, wellness today encompasses much more than massage services. Guests increasingly seek experiences that support physical health, mental well-being, relaxation, and personal renewal.
As a result, wellness facilities are becoming important business assets that can generate revenue while enhancing guest satisfaction.
“People now travel specifically for wellness experiences,” he said. “It has become a profit center on its own.”
The trend is especially evident among families, groups, and leisure travelers who are willing to extend their stays for wellness-focused packages and programs.
Food and beverage operations remain a critical component of hospitality success.
For Elizalde, a restaurant should do more than serve meals — it should create memorable experiences that encourage guests to return and recommend the destination to others.
At Anya Resort Tagaytay, the company’s Samira restaurant has gained recognition as a destination dining venue. However, Elizalde emphasizes that successful concepts must reflect the character of their location.
Guests travel to experience something unique, and food plays a major role in shaping those memories. Localized dining concepts, he said, enrich both the guest experience and the destination itself.
“It’s really about what will make people come back,” he noted.
Despite challenges involving accessibility and infrastructure, Elizalde remains optimistic about the future of tourism in the Philippines.
He points to ongoing airport upgrades, expanded runway capacities, and improved transportation infrastructure as encouraging developments that will make destinations more accessible to travelers.
For him, better connectivity is key to unlocking tourism growth. Reducing travel times can significantly increase visitor numbers and improve the overall travel experience.
He also highlighted the importance of the domestic market, noting that local travelers continue to far outnumber foreign arrivals. With millions of Filipinos traveling within the country each year, hospitality businesses must continue prioritizing domestic tourism while preparing for increased international demand.
As Fuego Hospitality Collective expands into destinations across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, Elizalde hopes the company will serve as a trusted partner for property owners looking to enter the hospitality industry.
His message is simple: Owners do not need to be hospitality experts to succeed.
By providing guidance throughout the entire development process, FHC aims to help transform promising properties into thriving hospitality destinations.