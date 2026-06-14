Vision for a Stronger Philippine Hospitality Industry

For Elizalde, hospitality is deeply ingrained in Filipino culture. It is one of the reasons Filipinos continue to excel in hotels, resorts, cruise lines and tourism-related businesses across the globe.

“Hospitality is an innate characteristic of every Filipino,” he said, noting that the country’s reputation for warmth and service has already been proven internationally.

He believes the Philippines is now in a strong position to bring that same level of service excellence home, particularly as more overseas Filipino workers with hospitality experience return to the country. These professionals bring with them global best practices and valuable industry knowledge that can help elevate local hospitality standards.

Rather than asking why the country has taken so long to reach this point, Elizalde sees the current moment as an opportunity to harness a generation of globally trained Filipino talent.

Building more than a management company

Fuego Hospitality Collective was created to address a gap Elizalde observed in the industry. While traditional management companies focused primarily on operating hotels and resorts, many property owners needed guidance long before a facility opened its doors.

“We wanted to provide fully integrated services,” Elizalde explained. “Owners often have properties but don’t know what to do with them.”

Through partnerships with consulting firms and hospitality experts, the company offers a single platform where owners can access the expertise needed to maximize the value of their assets.

One of Elizalde’s key messages is that successful hospitality projects begin with proper planning and stakeholder alignment.

Hospitality developments often involve a wide range of participants, including investors, consultants, designers, operators and service providers. Without a shared vision from the outset, projects can encounter costly delays and operational challenges.

According to Elizalde, understanding the target market is the foundation of every successful property. Once the market is identified, decisions about branding, design, amenities and operations become much clearer.

“The owner needs to know what they are getting into from the beginning,” he said. “Alignment makes everything easier moving forward.”