Cebu play 'Ang Kawatan' puts stolen stories on trial

Who owns a story? And what happens when someone else's pain becomes your success?
Those questions take center stage in Ang Kawatan (The Thief), a new tragicomedy from 2TinCans Philippines and The Kabilin Center, running 27 and 28 June at The Kabilin Center in Cebu City as part of Kulukabildo II: Stories in Direct Light.
Written by journalist-playwright Maverick Avila and directed by Vanessa Fe, the play unfolds during a live televised book launch for Open Book with Frankie, a struggling cultural program.
Acclaimed novelist Mateo Robles (Dave Feril) arrives expecting a routine interview with veteran host Frankie (Lord Lawrence Latonio). Instead, he is confronted by Ana (Judee Kriselle Rallos), a young woman who accuses him of turning her trauma into an award-winning bestseller without her consent.
What begins as a television appearance quickly turns into a public reckoning, exposing how power, silence and complicity can allow stolen stories to be celebrated as literary achievement.
For Fe, the play is less about a single act of theft than the systems that make it possible.
"Tragedy doesn't come in loudly," she said. "It lives in the quiet moments: a community that keeps applauding, people who knew and said nothing."
Ang Kawatan marks Fe's directorial debut and revives a story she and Avila first developed during their college years. Three years in the making, the production examines who gets to control a narrative, who gets believed, and who pays the price when truth is repackaged as fiction.