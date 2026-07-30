‘Attack on tripartism’

The labor group argued that the court petition was not merely a dispute over the wage increase but a challenge to the wage-setting system created under Republic Act No. 6727, or the Wage Rationalization Act.

Under the law, regional wage boards composed of representatives from government, employers and workers are tasked with determining minimum wage adjustments based on economic conditions and other factors.

Parties aggrieved by a wage order may appeal to the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) within 10 calendar days from publication.

However, the filing of an appeal does not automatically suspend the wage order’s effectivity unless the required undertaking is submitted.

“This is not simply an objection to a wage order. This is an attempt to destroy the integrity of tripartism itself,” TUCP said.

The group claimed employers had already participated in the wage board proceedings, where they were able to present their position before the increase was approved.

“Employers actively participated in every stage of the wage board proceedings. They were heard. They presented evidence. They voted. They lost,” TUCP said.

“Hindi maaaring gawing second round ng wage board ang hukuman dahil lamang natalo ang isang panig sa botohan,” it added.

Wage hike dispute

The Pasig RTC earlier declined to issue a 72-hour temporary restraining order (TRO) requested by the two construction firms but directed parties to maintain the status quo while the case is assigned to a trial court for further proceedings.

In a 24 July order, Pasig RTC Executive Judge Achilles A.A.C. Bulaitan said: “The court is not inclined to grant the 72-hours TRO.”

The court instead ordered parties to preserve the status quo while the branch assigned to the case hears the petitioners’ application for injunctive relief.

The first tranche of Wage Order No. NCR-27 took effect on 25 July, increasing the minimum daily wage for non-agricultural workers in Metro Manila from P695 to P755.

Workers in agriculture, service and retail establishments with 15 or fewer employees, and manufacturing firms with fewer than 10 regular workers saw their minimum wage rise from P658 to P718.

Once fully implemented, the wage order will provide a total P85 daily increase, bringing the minimum wage to P780 for non-agricultural workers and P743 for covered workers in agriculture and smaller establishments.

Warning over future wage cases

TUCP urged the NWPC and the NCR Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board to defend the validity of Wage Order No. NCR-27, saying the case could set a precedent for future wage disputes.

“This case goes far beyond the P85 wage increase,” the group said.

“The issue is whether every future wage order can simply be tied up in court whenever an employer refuses to comply.”

TUCP warned that allowing wage orders to be repeatedly delayed through litigation could weaken the wage rationalization system and prevent workers from receiving timely adjustments.

The group called on workers, labor organizations and advocates to defend what it described as the integrity of the country’s wage determination process.

“Workers have already waited far too long for this measly wage increase. It is grossly inadequate, it is staggered, and it falls far short of what families need to survive,” TUCP said.