Janeena Chan reflects on Bell's palsy scare, prioritizes wellness

Speaking during her introduction as the newest celebrity ambassador of Blue Water Day Spa, Chan reflected on the Bell's palsy diagnosis that forced her to reassess her lifestyle and priorities.

At the time, she was juggling multiple commitments and rarely slowing down, believing that constantly staying busy was part of the job. She later realized that prolonged stress and lack of rest had already taken a toll on her body.

The first warning signs came gradually through eye twitching and unusual sensations around her ears before progressing into facial paralysis that required immediate medical attention.

Fearing that she might never regain normal facial movement, Chan immediately sought treatment after her family doctor advised her to go to the emergency room, prompting her to put work on hold and focus entirely on recovery.

Her rehabilitation included therapy sessions, facial exercises, and alternative treatments aimed at restoring muscle movement. She also credited prayer and faith for giving her strength throughout the recovery process.

Looking back, Chan considers the experience a life-changing lesson that taught her to listen to her body, recognize early warning signs, and understand that rest is a necessity rather than a luxury.

Instead of overextending herself, she now takes a more mindful approach to work and carefully manages stress.

Ten years later, Chan says the message remains the same: protecting one's physical and mental health is the foundation for everything else, and no achievement is worth sacrificing personal well-being.