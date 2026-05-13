Lost heroes of Philippine golf

Fernando, later on, won the Singapore Open in 1990 in a playoff against Frankie Miñoza — who himself became one of the country’s most successful golfers across Asia and Japan, in an era that has since produced Yuka Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan, Angelo Que, Miguel Tabuena and others.

These were not small achievements. They were the reason Philippine golf once mattered on the regional stage.

But ask many young players today, and outside of Miñoza, the names don’t always ring a bell.

It’s not disrespect. It’s distance.

Somewhere along the way, the stories didn’t get passed on as well as the trophies were stored.

And maybe that’s where the real difference lies.

The old generation didn’t just grow up playing golf. They grew up fighting for it — often starting as caddies, learning on rough public courses, playing with whatever clubs they could afford. No launch monitors. No sports science. Just feel, repetition, and a lot of stubbornness.

And then there was the money game culture — the “kaya‑kaya” matches, winner‑take‑all money games where pride and livelihood were on the line. Pressure wasn’t theoretical. It was immediate -- survival, reputation all rolled into one round.

That kind of environment produced a certain kind of golfer. Not just skilled, but inventive. Not just technical, but tough. Arda had that presence. Miñoza had that flair — the kind you couldn’t really teach.

Today’s juniors are different, and in many ways, better prepared. They grow up with coaching, fitness programs, better equipment, and exposure to international standards early. The swing is cleaner. The knowledge is deeper.

But it’s also a more structured world now. More planned. More protected.

And sometimes you wonder if something gets softened along the way — not talent, but character. The kind that comes from figuring things out when nobody is really guiding you.

The question isn’t whether today’s players are good enough. They clearly are.

It’s whether the game still allows them to become unforgettable.

Maybe that’s what stayed with me after Aidric’s question. Not just the history itself, but how easily it slipped away from him — and how easily it could happen again.

Because golf, like any sport, doesn’t just live in trophies.

It lives in the stories we bother to keep telling.