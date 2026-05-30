Ticket prices revealed for iKON’s Manila concert in July

South Korean boy group iKON has unveiled the ticketing details for its upcoming Manila concert, giving Filipino fans a glimpse of the seat plan and ticket prices for the highly anticipated show.

The group is scheduled to bring its iKON World Tour Forever to the Philippines on 5 July, at SMX Manila. Members Jay, Song, Bobby and Chan are set to take the stage for the Manila stop of the tour.

Based on the released seating plan, the highest-tier VVIP tickets are priced at P15,000, while VIP tickets cost P13,000. Cat 1 tickets are available for P10,500, followed by Cat 2 tickets at P6,500. Fans can also purchase Cat 3 standing tickets for P3,500.

The stage will be positioned at the front of the venue, with VVIP and VIP sections located closest to the performers. Cat 1, Cat 2, and Cat 3 sections will be situated behind the premium tiers.

Further details regarding ticket-selling dates, fan benefits, and event guidelines are expected to be announced by the organizers in the coming weeks.