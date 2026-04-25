Still in play: Chan targets ‘good finish’

SINGAPORE — Aidric Chan’s even-par 71 on Saturday was a frustrating one, undone by back-to-back bogeys late in the round that halted his momentum at Sentosa Golf Club.
In the sweltering heat of the Singapore Open, the Filipino standout battled through swings in form and fortune, but with one round left, he remains in the fight for a Top 10 finish.
At 4-under after 54 holes, the 25-year-old sophomore pro sits in a crowded tie for 12th, nine shots behind Korean leader Jeongwoo Ham, who fired a 68 to stay in control.
“I feel like I could have done better. I bogeyed 16 and 17, which would have been an okay finish after working hard today,” Chan said.
“But I’m happy to be here on the weekend, and I’m excited to have a good finish tomorrow.”
Despite the setback, the fight isn’t over. A strong final round could still push Chan into the Top 10.
Meanwhile, Justin Quiban slipped to a 74 after a closing bogey on No. 9, dropping to a share of 61st at 3-over.
Ham finished strong, firing back-to-back birdies from the 13th to stretch his lead to four shots over Australian John Cameron, who carded one of three 67s on the day.
Japan’s Tomohiro Ishizaka sits a further stroke back at 8-under.
Julien Sale of France was in solo fourth on 7-under after a 69, while the trio of Ahmad Baig of Pakistan, Gaganjeet Bhullar of India, and Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand is tied on 6-under.
The race for two coveted spots to The Open in July is heating up, with 15 players packed within five shots of Ham.
Among them is Chan, playing in just his first made cut on the International Series.
“I think it’s definitely going to help motivate me to play a little bit more aggressively tomorrow,” he said. “Not too much, because these events are still tough, but if I find some gettable pins, I’ll try to attack them.”
Chan showed flashes of a charge. After an early bogey on the third, he bounced back with birdies on the fourth and eighth to reach 5-under, only to stumble with costly bogeys on 16 and 17.
“Sixteen was a good bogey since I hit the hazard off the tee. After the penalty drop, I got it in the bunker and still gave myself a chance,” said Chan, who also admitted his back was bothering him late in the round.
He steadied himself with a closing birdie on the par-5 18th to salvage an even-par finish.
Justin Quiban, meanwhile, struggled to generate momentum, managing just one birdie.
“I did not birdie a single par-5,” he rued.
He bogeyed two of his last three holes, including No. 9, where a tricky lie led to a missed par save.
Notably, eight countries are represented in the Top 11, led by the United States and Australia.
For Chan, the performance builds momentum heading into the Philippine Open at his home course, Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club.
“I’m really excited. It will draw a lot of Filipinos — it’s more accessible,” he said.