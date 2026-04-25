Still in play: Chan targets ‘good finish’

At 4-under after 54 holes, the 25-year-old sophomore pro sits in a crowded tie for 12th, nine shots behind Korean leader Jeongwoo Ham, who fired a 68 to stay in control.

“I feel like I could have done better. I bogeyed 16 and 17, which would have been an okay finish after working hard today,” Chan said.

“But I’m happy to be here on the weekend, and I’m excited to have a good finish tomorrow.”

Despite the setback, the fight isn’t over. A strong final round could still push Chan into the Top 10.

Meanwhile, Justin Quiban slipped to a 74 after a closing bogey on No. 9, dropping to a share of 61st at 3-over.

Ham finished strong, firing back-to-back birdies from the 13th to stretch his lead to four shots over Australian John Cameron, who carded one of three 67s on the day.